The Kerala High Court has closed the suo motu case registered after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the temple premises without prior permission on April 23.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar observed that a case had been registered at Pamba Police Station under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with acts causing grave public disorder or danger. The investigation confirmed that the helicopter belonged to the Coast Guard.

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When asked for clarification, the Coast Guard office in Kochi stated that the helicopter had deviated from its planned route near the temple due to adverse weather conditions. The court noted that the Pamba Police are carrying out the investigation under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police and the Chief Police Coordinator at Sabarimala, and therefore deemed it appropriate to close the suo motu case.

The order stated, “A crime has been registered under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act. During the investigation, it was revealed that the helicopter, marked ‘Bharatiya Thada Rakshak, CG 821’ in Hindi, belongs to the Indian Coast Guard. The Coast Guard office in Kochi explained that the helicopter deviated towards the temple area due to adverse weather. The Pamba Police are investigating under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police and the Chief Police Coordinator at Sabarimala.”

(With LiveLaw inputs)