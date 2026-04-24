Kochi: A serious security breach has been reported at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the temple premises without prior permission. The Pamba police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the crew of the helicopter, identified by registration number CG-821.

The incident occurred on Thursday, between 12 pm and 12.30 pm. According to the police, the Coast Guard’s ‘Chetak’ helicopter made four low-altitude passes over the Sannidhanam area. Police officers at the site reported that the aircraft descended to an unusually low height, allegedly coming within five metres of the Kodimaram (sacred flagpole). There are reports that one of the passengers onboard was filming and taking photographs of the temple premises from the helicopter, however the police said they were yet to confirm it.

“We registered the case in view of public safety and the special security arrangements in the Sabarimala zone. The incident was witnessed by police personnel on guard duty at Sannidhanam, and their statements were also recorded. It is learnt that the helicopter flew four times above the temple premises. We have not received any details to confirm whether the crew have taken any photographs of the premises from above. We are checking the available footage shot by the staff at the temple,” said an official from the Pampa police station.

A case has been registered under section 118 (e) (causing grave violation of public order or danger) of the Kerala Police Act. The police said the flight violated regulations applicable to the area, which has been notified as a Special Security Zone. The FIR said the helicopter operated without prior clearance, with the low-altitude flight posing a risk to public safety. The manoeuvres were likely to cause damage to temple structures due to the close proximity, it said.

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Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has stated that the sortie was part of a routine surveillance mission, and that the pilot was forced to lower altitude and deviate from the planned route due to bad weather and navigation issues.

“CG 821 was on a routine training sortie from Kochi to 60-80 miles south. The aircraft was flying at 6000 feet. At about 13.15hr due to high clouds and deteriorated weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pamba. Post clear weather, the aircraft returned back to base at Kochi,” Coast Guard sources said.