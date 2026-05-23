Kuttikkanam: The national highway stretch between Murinjapuzha and Peruvanthanam is fast becoming a danger zone, with massive boulders hanging precariously on the hillsides.

Many of these rocks have already lost their grip on the soil and remain dangerously poised, threatening to crash onto the road at any moment. Several such loose boulders looming over the highway are clearly visible even to those passing through the stretch.

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In the past year alone, rocks have fallen onto the stretch of highway here at seven different locations. Earlier, such incidents were largely confined to periods of heavy rain, but now boulders are rolling down even during intense summer heat. With the monsoon approaching, fears are mounting that the situation could worsen further. The possibility of rocks and loosened soil crashing onto the highway has also emerged as a serious threat to the road and its commuters.

A rock that came crashing down during recent rains at Amalagiri on the Mundakayam–Kuttikkanam stretch of the national highway. Photo: Special arrangement

Despite the mounting risks, annual maintenance on this high-range route, originally built during the British era, remains largely confined to clearing drains and cutting roadside vegetation. No substantial measures have been taken either to remove the precariously hanging boulders or to ensure the safety of commuters travelling along the stretch.

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Red flags overlooked

Geologists who had carried out a study in the region had issued clear warnings years ago about the risk of rockfalls and had recommended identifying vulnerable zones and implementing urgent safety measures. The National Highway authorities, however, did not act on these alerts.

In a recent incident, passengers had a narrow escape when a massive boulder crashed onto a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the early hours of the day. A similar episode had occurred just months earlier at nearly the same location. In another incident near the Valanjanganam Waterfalls, a woman was killed after rocks and mud collapsed onto a car parked by the roadside.

A section of hillside where rock has broken away along the national highway near Murinjapuzha, with a dangerously leaning tree and loose rock mass visible above. Photo: Special arrangement

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Time for eyes in the sky

Local residents and commuters are demanding the deployment of modern technology to improve safety in accident-prone stretches. They are also calling for drone surveillance of forested hill sections along the route to identify unstable boulders and remove them in a controlled manner, as well as protective mesh nets in areas prone to minor rockfalls to prevent debris from reaching the road.

No safety alerts for commuters

They also underline the need for warning boards along the national highway, which is used by Sabarimala pilgrims, tourists and heavy vehicles from other states. Such signage, they say, would help unfamiliar drivers better anticipate risks ahead. Travel along the KK road becomes particularly difficult during heavy rain, when even daytime conditions are enveloped in mist.

A tree that leans perilously towards the road along the national highway near Kuttikkanam, which raises safety concerns for commuters. Photo: Special arrangement

Giant trees hanging in balance

Large trees at risk of toppling between the 35th Mile and Kuttikkanam remain another major concern for commuters. Recommendations to remove such trees were submitted long ago to the Public Works, Revenue, and Forest departments, as well as to the police. However, delays continue due to a lack of coordination between the Forest and Revenue departments.

Strong winds that lashed the 35th Mile region the other day brought down two trees, damaging the windshields of two cars. A teak tree standing in front of the 35th Mile forest station fell onto the road during the incident. Several other trees marked for removal are still standing in the area.