Kasaragod: Police have taken a newlywed man into custody following allegations that his wife died after consuming acid in front of him and his mother at his home at Panalam in Kasaragod.

The deceased was identified as Fathimath Sufaida (24), originally a native of Cherladukkam in Badiadka. The woman’s family has alleged that harassment by her husband’s family drove her to take the extreme step. Following the incident, police took her husband, Adil, into custody.

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The incident occurred on Saturday night at Adil’s house in Panalam, Chengala panchayat. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but died around 12.30 am on Sunday.

According to the FIR registered by Vidyanagar Police, the complaint states that Sufaida had allegedly been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. In his statement to police, the complainant and the woman’s brother, M K Abdul Vasil A K, alleged she consumed acid in front of them following the alleged abuse.

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The family also alleged that she had been repeatedly harassed over her gold ornaments. Relatives have demanded a comprehensive investigation, claiming there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Vidyanagar Police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police are collecting further evidence and recording statements from relatives in connection with the death. Further action will be taken after the postmortem report is received.

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Abdul Vasil said Fathimath Sufaida and Adil had married less than a year ago after a courtship. He alleged that persistent taunts and verbal abuse from her husband’s family may have driven his sister to take the extreme step.