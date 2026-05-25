Kozhikode: A family from Malappuram district had a narrow escape after their SUV caught fire during a leisure trip to Kakkadampoil hill station in Kozhikode district on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2 pm near Kallippara on the road leading to Kakkadampoil, a popular tourist destination.

According to fire and rescue officials, the family was travelling in a Renault Duster SUV when smoke was noticed emanating from the front portion of the vehicle. Alerted by passengers in another vehicle, the driver immediately stopped the SUV and asked all occupants to get out. Within moments, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

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Two units of Fire and Rescue Services from Mukkam Fire Station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze before it spread further.

The SUV that caught fire. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mukkam Fire Station officer M. Abdul Gafoor said the timely warning from fellow travellers helped avert a major tragedy. “The family, including women and two children, escaped safely after being alerted about the smoke. By the time we reached the spot, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. However, our team was able to control the fire quickly,” he said.

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The family, hailing from Karulai in Malappuram district, was on their way to Kakkadampoil for a holiday outing. Yahiya Roon, who was driving the vehicle, said the fire is suspected to have been caused by engine overheating. “We suddenly noticed smoke coming from the front side of the vehicle. People travelling on the same route warned us immediately. We stopped the car and got out within seconds. Soon after, the fire spread completely. It was a frightening experience, but fortunately, everyone escaped safely,” he said.

The SUV was reportedly a 2013 model vehicle and was completely destroyed in the fire. Fire officials said heavy traffic and long queues of vehicles climbing uphill towards Kakkadampoil during the final days of the school vacation have resulted in several vehicles developing technical problems.

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“Vehicles moving slowly for long hours on steep roads are facing overheating issues. We have been receiving complaints of technical difficulties from many tourists travelling to the hill area,” the officer added.