The Kilimanoor police have arrested a man posing as a sorcerer for allegedly raping two minor sisters in Kilimanoor. The accused, identified as Sharath Babu, is a native of Kadakkal. According to the police, Babu initially gained the trust of the children's mother during a ritual intended to help sell their ancestral property.

After the property was successfully sold within a month, he convinced the mother that there were flaws in her astrological chart. Claiming it was part of a necessary ritual, he then coerced her and abused her daughters, aged 17 and 13, at their rented house. Over the course of two years, the accused sexually assaulted both children multiple times at various locations. The matter came to light after teachers noticed the children appearing distressed in class. During a counselling session, the girls revealed the abuse.

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The police subsequently registered a case under the POCSO Act. Although the accused attempted to abscond, a special investigation team tracked his mobile phone location and apprehended him from a house in Attingal on Monday. He was produced before a court in Attingal and remanded to custody. Further investigation is underway.