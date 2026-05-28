Batchmates and family of Thiruvananthapuram native Dr Achamma John, 58, who was found dead in her house in the UK, are struggling to come to grips with the shocking loss. Achamma John, who was a renowned Cellular Pathology consultant, was allegedly killed in her house in East Moor Drive, Wolverton Mill, in Milton Keynes, a city in Buckinghamshire, England, around 6 pm on May 24.

The Major Crime Unit of Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation. According to a press note issued by the police, a 58-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer, of the Major Crime Unit, said in the press note that it's a complex investigation that is still in its early stages, and that the cops are actively pursuing a number of enquiries to understand exactly what has happened.

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While the police are yet to disclose the identity of the suspect, it is learnt that Achamma's husband, Dr John, is in police custody. Her friends and close relatives in Thiruvananthapuram, Onmanorama spoke to, expressed shock and shared fond memories. Achamma was a resident of Pattoor.

Achamma was a 1985-batch MBBS student at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. After completing post-graduation and a Diploma in Clinical Pathology, Achamma left for the UK in the late 90s. She got married to Dr John, who was her batchmate at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

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A doctor, who was her senior in college, remembered Dr Achamma as a studious, soft-spoken woman. "We had got together around 3 years ago. She had always been well spoken and focused," the doctor said, who requested not to be named for the article.

Achamma's younger sister died a few years ago. She has two other sisters. A close relative of Achamma told Onmanorama that the family is devastated over the loss. "This is too much for us to bear, it's so heartbreaking. One of our relatives informed us about the incident. We have no idea as to what went wrong," the relative said.

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Achamma's father, Mathew Zachariah, retired as an Additional Secretary, and he was a famous sportswriter. The relatives said that Mathew was so passionate about sports that he wanted his four daughters to take up sports seriously. Achamma and one of the sisters were table tennis players at the university level. "She had always been a pleasant woman and was extremely devout," a relative recalled.

Achamma's son and daughter are in the UK. The autopsy is expected to be conducted in two weeks. " We don't know the present circumstances and are waiting to get some information from the police," a relative said.

According to the police, the officers attended calls from East Moor Drive, and by the time they arrived at the house, Achamma was dead. The police have not divulged anything about the motive of murder.