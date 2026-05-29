Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying its scrutiny of digital evidence in the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., with investigators now focusing on data recovered from electronic devices seized during the recent searches conducted at around 10 locations.

According to ED sources, a review meeting held at the agency's Kochi Zonal Office on Friday assessed the material gathered during the raids and charted the course for the investigation going forward. Officials are expected to closely examine data stored on mobile phones and other electronic devices, with particular attention being paid to a mobile phone allegedly belonging to Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

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“The next round of questioning will be largely guided by the evidence recovered from the digital devices seized during the searches,” an ED source said.

The ED suspects that the device could contain crucial information relating to the ₹2.78-crore payments allegedly made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) to Veena and Exalogic Solutions. According to sources, the agency is hopeful that the phone may provide a clearer digital trail of the transactions that are already under scrutiny.

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ED officials are learnt to be considering asking Veena to unlock the phone during questioning. “We will ask her to give the password of the device. If she refuses, forensic options available with the agency will be explored to access the data,” ED sources said.

The probe is being pursued on the basis of material already gathered from multiple agencies. The ED is relying on findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board as well as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) report, whose observations were recently referred to by the High Court.

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The agency has also previously questioned senior CMRL officials. According to ED sources, those statements helped investigators understand the broader pattern of alleged payments made by the company to various politicians and bureaucrats.

“The searches were aimed at securing additional documentary and digital evidence that could corroborate the material already available with us,” an ED source said, adding that the preliminary assessment of the seized material appears to support existing lines of investigation.

Meanwhile, the agency has initiated proceedings relating to assets frozen during the searches. According to sources, ₹18.36 crore spread across 242 bank accounts was frozen during the operation. A report regarding the freezing of the accounts is being forwarded to the Adjudicating Authority under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is also preparing a detailed report on the searches for submission to its Directorate. Following the completion of procedural formalities, summons are expected to be issued to Veena and other persons associated with CMRL for further questioning, sources said.