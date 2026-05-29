Kasaragod: Kasaragod Town Police have begun an investigation into the death of a nurse who allegedly consumed rat poison barely one-and-a-half months after her marriage.

​The woman, Ashwathi P V (24), daughter of Pushpa and the late Suku of Vattamthatta in Bethurpara in Kuttikkol grama panchayat, was working as a staff nurse at Kamat Hospital in Kasaragod. She had married Rupesh, a close relative and native of Cheetakkavu near Parakkalai in Kodom-Belur grama panchayat, on April 5.

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Ashwathi was found in a critical condition after allegedly consuming poison at her house in Kasaragod town on May 18. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, where she died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.

Kasaragod Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation into the incident. Police said the reason behind Ashwathi’s death was still unclear and that investigators were examining whether family issues or mental stress could have contributed to the incident.

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Incidentally, Ashwathi's death comes amid growing concern over a series of deaths involving married women in the district. On Wednesday, Serena (27), wife of Zainudheen of Pallappady in the border panchayat of Belloor, was found hanging in a shed next to her husband’s house. Her family alleged she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her in-laws for not having children.

On May 24, another young married woman, Fathimath Sufaida (24) of Cherladukkam in Badiadka panchayat, died by suicide after consuming acid in front of her husband and mother-in-law, at Panalam in Chengala grama panchayat. Her family alleged that she had faced repeated mental and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws over gold ornaments and dowry-related demands.

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Dance teacher ends life four months after marriage in Kannur

Kannur: A 22-year-old dance teacher, who married four months ago, was found dead in her husband's house in Taliparamba on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Sandra Thara (22), wife of Akash Mohan of Karimbam in Taliparamba. She was found dead in the bedroom, hanging, said police.

Sandra Thara was a well-known dance teacher in the area. Her parents, Rameshan and Thara, are natives of Kollam. The family had earlier lived at Parassinikadavu and had recently shifted to Bavupparamba. Suryajith is her brother. Taliparamba Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the alleged suicide.