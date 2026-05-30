Nattakom: Cut off from both road access and drinking water supply, nearly ten families in Varambinakam Chira near Ettupadikadavu are battling daily hardships, with some already forced to abandon their homes here.

The settlement, located on the banks of the Kodoor River, remains disconnected from basic infrastructure. In the absence of a motorable road, residents have little choice but to use the river's protection wall as their only route to and from their homes.

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The lack of drinking water has further compounded their woes. Residents say the Kerala Water Authority pipeline extends only up to a point about a kilometre away and repeated requests for an extension have elicited little response from either the municipality or the Water Authority.

As a result, families are left with no option but to purchase water from private suppliers at steep prices. The situation becomes particularly challenging during the summer months, when demand rises and costs soar. Most residents belong to economically weaker sections, making the additional expense a heavy burden.

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The families have urged the municipality to arrange a regular water supply through tanker lorries until a permanent solution is put in place.

A narrow pathway from Pallom on the MC Road leads up to Ettupadikadavu ghat, but the absence of a road beyond that point leaves residents struggling to reach their homes. The lack of connectivity has created serious difficulties, particularly for households with elderly and bedridden members.

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For one family with bedridden members, the lack of access became too much to bear. The challenges of reaching hospitals and other essential services eventually forced them to leave their home and move into rented accommodation, further worsening their financial strain.

Residents are now appealing to elected representatives to intervene and ensure the settlement receives basic amenities.