The state government has assigned ministers to oversee districts across Kerala. According to an order dated May 30 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), C P John has been given charge of Thiruvananthapuram district, while Shibu Baby John will oversee Kollam.

P C Vishnunath has been assigned Pathanamthitta and M Liju will be in charge of Alappuzha. Mons Joseph has been given responsibility for Kottayam, while Anoop Jacob will oversee Idukki. Roji M John has been assigned Ernakulam district and O J Jenish will be responsible for Thrissur.

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N Shamsudheen has been given charge of Palakkad, while P K Basheer will oversee Malappuram. A P Anil Kumar has been assigned Kozhikode district. T Siddique will be responsible for Wayanad, Sunny Joseph for Kannur and K M Shaji for Kasaragod.