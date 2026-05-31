Kerala government assigns district-level responsibilities to ministers
Kerala ministers have been assigned to oversee specific districts, with C P John taking Thiruvananthapuram and Shibu Baby John assigned Kollam, among other appointments.
Kerala ministers have been assigned to oversee specific districts, with C P John taking Thiruvananthapuram and Shibu Baby John assigned Kollam, among other appointments.
Kerala ministers have been assigned to oversee specific districts, with C P John taking Thiruvananthapuram and Shibu Baby John assigned Kollam, among other appointments.
The state government has assigned ministers to oversee districts across Kerala. According to an order dated May 30 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), C P John has been given charge of Thiruvananthapuram district, while Shibu Baby John will oversee Kollam.
P C Vishnunath has been assigned Pathanamthitta and M Liju will be in charge of Alappuzha. Mons Joseph has been given responsibility for Kottayam, while Anoop Jacob will oversee Idukki. Roji M John has been assigned Ernakulam district and O J Jenish will be responsible for Thrissur.
N Shamsudheen has been given charge of Palakkad, while P K Basheer will oversee Malappuram. A P Anil Kumar has been assigned Kozhikode district. T Siddique will be responsible for Wayanad, Sunny Joseph for Kannur and K M Shaji for Kasaragod.