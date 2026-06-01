Thodupuzha: The Thodupuzha Police on Monday registered a case of abetment of suicide against the Chief Nursing Officer, a supervisor, and a team lead of Smitha Memorial Hospital, Vengalloor, in connection with the suicide attempt of a 31-year-old nurse while on duty. The accused have been identified as Lissy, the Chief Nursing Officer, Nisha, the supervisor, and Alphonsa, the team lead.

The case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 356(2) (defamation), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 3(5) (joint criminal liability) and 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with termination and harassed her continuously, including spreading false information, between May 18 and 30.

The nurse, Merin Neethu M from Undekallu, who is also the Unit Secretary of the United Nurses Association (UNA), attempted suicide early Sunday morning and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

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Following the incident, hospital staff staged a protest demanding action against the accused and their dismissal, clarifying that their grievance is with specific officials, not the hospital management as a whole.

UNA State President Shoby told Onmanorama that Merin was on night duty on Saturday, attending multiple patients, including emergency cases. After treating a new patient, the patient’s relatives allegedly complained to the supervisor, who then reportedly called and threatened her with termination. Hospital staff later found her in a distressed condition after she allegedly consumed pills and immediately shifted her to the casualty before moving her to the ICU. Shoby also said workplace harassment and pressure from senior officials remain major concerns for nurses at the hospital, increased by staff shortages and heavy workloads.

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Police have also registered cases against DYFI and Yuva Morcha workers who protested at the hospital. The charges include Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 329(4) (house trespass) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS.