Kochi: For years, Malayalis living in Australia’s Sydney could buy Malayalam books online, borrow copies from friends, or carry suitcases full of novels back from Kerala after every visit home.

What they could not do was something much simpler. They could not walk into their local public library, wander through shelves of Malayalam books, pull out a favourite author, settle into a quiet corner and read.

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That changed last week, when the public library in Blacktown City, situated in the suburbs of Sydney, officially celebrated the arrival of the first-ever dedicated Malayalam-language collection on May 22. A separate section for Malayalam literature has been opened at Blacktown City Libraries’ Max Webber Library branch, marking a significant milestone for one of Australia's fastest-growing Malayali communities.

The collection, developed by the library system after receiving countless enquiries and requests for Malayalam books over the last few years, now includes around 450 Malayalam titles at a specially-designed corner of the 5,500-square-metre central library. The shelves bring together generations of Malayalam literature.

Blacktown City is the most-populated city council in Sydney. In the city where people from more than 180 countries speak 185 languages, Malayalam has now earned a permanent place on the shelves, joining a select group of only 30 languages represented through dedicated physical collections.

The Malayalam section at the Blacktown City Library. Photo: Special Arrangement

But for many Malayalis who attended the launch celebration, the significance of the moment went far beyond books. It was about belonging.

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A library that feels like home

For older Malayalis who spend months at a time in Australia with their children and grandchildren, the collection offers something deeply familiar.

Emie Roy, a project manager from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and a member of Blacktown Council's advisory committees, said the initiative resonated with both older and younger generations.

“Generally, when parents come here from Kerala, they tend to get very bored. During those times, they would love to go to a library, sit there, and read if there are Malayalam books available. Also, our children attend Malayalam language schools here. The Malayalam section wasn’t targeted at just one generation; they did it keeping both the older generation and the younger generation in mind,” Roy said.

While the library established the collection, the launch celebration itself was coordinated by a community working group comprising Emie Roy, Prakash Palakkil, Johnson Philip and Satheesh Kumar. Blacktown City Council, led by Mayor Brad Bunting, was keen that the occasion be more than a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Brad Bunting, Mayor of Blacktown City Council speaks at the launch of the Malayalam section at the library. Photo: Special Arrangement

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According to organisers, council officials repeatedly stressed that the event should showcase the culture behind the language. The result was a vibrant celebration of Kerala itself.

The library was decorated with elements inspired by traditional Kasavu attire and Kathakali art. Visitors enjoyed Mohiniyattam performances, Malayalam poetry recitals, children's folk songs and an energetic Chenda Melam. Traditional Kerala snacks including Unniyappam and Ela Ada completed the experience.

“When organising it, the main thing they emphasised to us was that they wanted the event to be a celebration of Kerala’s culture. For a few hours, one corner of Western Sydney felt unmistakably like Kerala,” Roy recalled.

For John Paul, an IT professional who moved from North Paravur to Sydney in 2011, the collection fills a gap that many Malayalam readers abroad have quietly experienced for years.

“Back in Kerala, I was used to borrowing Malayalam books from local libraries, and reading books in our language always gives a deep sense of comfort. But here, before this collection was launched, getting such books was usually difficult. Books from well-known older authors could still be found through friends, but discovering and reading popular books by newer authors of this time, like Akhil P Dharmajan – which I’ve recently picked up and read – was almost impossible unless we travelled back home,” Paul said.

His observation reflects a challenge familiar to many diaspora readers. Classics often find their way through personal networks, but keeping up with contemporary Malayalam literature can be far more difficult. Now, those books are only a library card away.

People attending the launch event of the Malayalam section at the library. Photo: Special Arrangement

For younger Malayalis born in Australia, the collection serves a different purpose. It offers a tangible connection to a language and culture often experienced from afar.

Thirteen-year-old Ahana Shinoj, a Year 8 student whose family traces its roots to Kannur, who attended the launch, said that the Malayalam library makes her feel more connected to her country and her mother tongue.

“I am a student of Balakairali Malayalam school, where I have learned to read and write in my native language. As soon as I entered the library and saw several Malayalam books, I felt really proud of our language and how Australia accepts diverse cultures. I speak Malayalam fluently to communicate with my cousins and grandparents back home in India,” said Ahana, who recited a Malayalam poem at the event.

Blacktown's Malayali population is estimated to be around 15,000, and interest in the collection is already expected to grow.

Because the initial acquisition was made through a global multilingual supplier rather than direct community consultation, some readers have already begun suggesting titles they hope to see added in future.