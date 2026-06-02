Idukki: A 25-year-old youth from Chennai jumped into a deep gorge at Kolukkumalai near Chinnakanal in Idukki district on Tuesday morning, leading to a major rescue operation under extremely difficult terrain conditions.

The youth has been identified as N Dravinesh, a resident of Abhiramapuram, Chennai. Police suspect the incident to be a suicide attempt.

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According to officials, the young man, who arrived at Kolukkumalai to witness sunrise, leapt into the gorge on the Tamil Nadu side from Simhapara, a popular viewpoint in Kolukkumalai. Eyewitnesses at the scene told police that the youth suddenly ran towards the edge and jumped into the valley.

Santhanpara police are probing whether emotional distress linked to a failed romantic relationship may have led to the act.

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Rescue efforts are proving to be highly challenging due to the rugged geography of the area. The Simhapara section overlooks a steep and deep gorge, making it virtually impossible for rescue personnel to descend from the Kerala side. Officials said access to the accident site is possible only through the mountain ranges on the Kurangani side in Tamil Nadu.

A team from the Munnar Fire and Rescue Services has rushed to the spot. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have also been alerted. Officials and local residents from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu have begun coordinated efforts to reach the location and carry out rescue operations.