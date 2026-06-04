Kochi: In a temporary relief for seven Dalit families facing eviction from Paryathukavu settlement in Malayidom Thuruthu in Ernakulam’s Kizhakambalam, the Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the deadline for eviction-related proceedings until June 16.

The single bench chaired by Justice TR Ravi granted the extension after considering an urgent petition filed by the state government, which argued that efforts to arrive at a negotiated settlement were progressing and that additional time was required. The court had earlier directed that no coercive steps be taken against the families until June 9.

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The High Court’s order is a temporary relief for the UDF government too to decide on the future of the families as the LDF has already weaponised the issue against the government. Both the government and the residents have gained additional time to pursue a settlement before any eviction proceedings can move forward.

The latest order comes amid growing confusion over conflicting directions issued by the High Court and the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court regarding the proposed eviction.

The dispute intensified after the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court, on June 1, directed that the eviction process be completed and a report submitted by June 9. The court entrusted the Advocate Commissioner MK Jayapalan with carrying out the eviction and instructed the Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police and the Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer to provide adequate police protection.

The Munsiff Court also ordered authorities to make necessary arrangements to prevent law-and-order issues during the eviction and, if required, seek the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services and KSEB officials.

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Following the order, rumours spread among residents that officials could arrive at any time to execute the eviction, prompting anxiety in the settlement.

The state government subsequently approached the High Court, pointing out that the Munsiff Court's directive effectively contradicted the High Court's earlier order granting time for discussions aimed at resolving the dispute. The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), SP KS Sudarshan, and the Thadiyittaparambu SHO also moved the High Court seeking clarification.

Accepting the government's plea, the High Court extended the protection period by another week, pushing the deadline to June 16.

The case stems from a civil court decree obtained by a private claimant seeking possession of land occupied by families living at Pariyathukavu Dalit settlement in Malayidom Thuruth. The residents, most of whom belong to Scheduled Caste communities, have been residing in the area for decades and have consistently opposed eviction.

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The families maintain that they are not willing to vacate the land and insist that the government should first conduct a survey of the disputed 19.98 acres. According to them, the measurement would establish whether portions of the land are government Puramboke land, which they argue should be assigned to families who have lived there for generations.

The issue has triggered widespread protests in recent months, with various Dalit organisations and political groups extending support to the residents. The CPM has also publicly backed the families' demand that they not be displaced before the land dispute is conclusively resolved.

The latest legal developments come amid a political row over the government's proposed rehabilitation package. Chief Minister VD Satheesan recently claimed in the assembly that the government had informed the families that it was prepared to provide land and construct houses for them in Malayidom Thuruthu, and that the residents had accepted the proposal.

However, the affected families strongly rejected the claim, stating that no such agreement had been reached. They reiterated that their primary demand is not rehabilitation elsewhere but a proper survey and demarcation of the disputed land to identify government-owned portions that could be assigned to them.

The state government, meanwhile, has maintained that discussions with stakeholders are continuing and that efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution are nearing completion.