Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has intensified emergency measures to minimise inconvenience to commuters caused by the ongoing construction activities between JLN Stadium and Palarivattom under the second phase of the Kochi Metro project. KMRL has announced that road restoration works on the stretch were expected to be completed by June 6.

As part of the project, new drinking water pipelines were recently laid, necessitating trenching and road-cutting works at multiple locations. Following the completion of pipeline installation, restoration of the affected roads was currently underway.

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To ensure the works were completed safely and without major disruptions, temporary traffic restrictions would be imposed during off-peak hours in coordination with the Traffic Police. Special traffic arrangements were also introduced in the Palarivattom area under the supervision of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Traffic Police to facilitate smoother vehicular movement.

Responding to concerns raised by local residents, KMRL expedited the restoration works on the road connecting the service road behind JLN Stadium to Vasant Nagar. Efforts are also underway, in consultation with the Traffic Police, to provide a U-turn facility for Vasant Nagar residents.

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With the monsoon season underway, pumping systems were installed at various locations to prevent waterlogging at construction sites. KMRL also stated that the barricades would be pushed back by one metre after the piling works were completed, creating additional road space and helping ease traffic congestion.

The agency has directed the contractor, Afcons Infrastructure, and other officials to promptly address issues arising from construction activities and to ensure minimal disruption to traffic. Conditions at all work sites were being closely monitored, with necessary interventions being carried out as required.

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KMRL emphasised that the inconvenience caused during this final phase of construction was temporary and that the project's completion would significantly improve Kochi's public transport infrastructure and traffic management in the long term.