Thiruvananthapuram: Benny Thomas, the brother-in-law of KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph, resigned on Sunday from his newly appointed post as Additional Private Secretary of Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, following a controversy over alleged nepotism.

Thomas, a Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary and husband of Sunny Joseph's sister, was recently appointed to the minister's personal staff.

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In his resignation letter, Benny Thomas said he was stepping down in the wake of the controversy surrounding his appointment and the criticism the party faced over it.

The opposition and critics on social media alleged that it was based on family ties. The controversy also drew comparisons with earlier nepotism allegations involving former ministers E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel under the LDF government. Defending the appointment, Sunny Joseph had said Thomas was selected based on his public service record and political experience, not because he was a relative.

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According to the minister, Thomas had served as his chief election agent in Peravoor during the Assembly elections and was appointed following a recommendation from the DCC president. Joseph also pointed out that Thomas had years of experience in public service, including as a panchayat member.

Senior Congress leader and Health Minister K Muraleedharan also defended the appointment, saying Thomas has the political experience.

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The issue was raised in the Kerala Assembly by CPM MLA V Joy, while CPM MLA and DYFI leader V K Sanoj alleged that the appointment amounted to nepotism and demanded Joseph's resignation. Sanoj questioned why Congress and UDF leaders, who had earlier criticised similar appointments, were now silent.