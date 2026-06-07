Idukki: The office of the District Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in Thodupuzha was found partially open on Sunday, a public holiday, raising concerns over security lapses at the government institution.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed that a side door of the office building near Kanjiramattom Junction had been left open. They alerted the police, following which officers from the Thodupuzha police station reached the spot and secured the premises. Education Department officials were also informed.

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According to officials, while the main entrance and the office's grill gate were locked, a side entrance on the right side of the building was open. The door, which leads to a room connected to the main office hall, had reportedly been left unlocked. The door connecting the room to the main hall was also found open.

The main office hall houses around 30 computers, printers, important official files and other equipment. The chamber of the Deputy Director is also located in the same section.

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During the inspection, police also found that an Education Department vehicle parked inside the office compound had been left unlocked.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the door was accidentally left open or whether there was an attempted break-in. The exact circumstances are expected to become clear after employees return to the office on Monday. The District Deputy Director of Education said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.