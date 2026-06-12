Thenmala police on Friday arrested Brahmadasan (57), owner of Punarjani Abhaya Kendram, for allegedly sexually assaulting female inmates at the centre. The accused is a native of Anchal.

According to police, the centre houses three women and nine men, including elderly and mentally disabled individuals. On Friday morning, two women inmates escaped and sought refuge in neighbouring houses, alleging abuse by the owner.

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Neighbours informed panchayat officials, who contacted the police. After recording the statements of the inmates, Brahmadasan was apprehended, police said.

The centre, legally registered and operational since 2018, was initially run by Brahmadasan’s wife, who passed away three months ago. Since then, he has been managing the facility.

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Police said they are investigating whether the incident was isolated or part of a larger pattern of abuse. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further probe is underway. Brahmadasan has been remanded to custody pending investigation.