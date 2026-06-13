The Kerala government's decision to transfer Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Reena K J has sparked controversy, with questions being raised over the reasons cited in the official order. The transfer comes at a critical time, as the state is dealing with a Nipah case, Shigella infections, a rise in dengue cases, and other monsoon-related diseases.

A Health and Family Welfare Department order issued on June 12 stated that Dr Reena had availed ‘15 days of leave during the epidemic period’, citing it as one of the ‘circumstances’ leading to her transfer. However, Reena told Onmanorama that she had applied for only two-and-a-half days of leave, from the afternoon of June 12 to June 16, citing health concerns and family matters.

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Notably, the leave request was submitted on June 12, the same day the transfer order was issued.

Under the order, Dr Reena has been posted as Director of the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Ernakulam. The government has temporarily upgraded the post of Senior Consultant to a level equivalent to that of Director of Health Services to accommodate the appointment. Dr Meenakshy V, Additional Director of Health Services (Family Welfare), is appointed as the new DHS.

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The government order noted that Dr Reena had completed three years as Director of Health Services and that the process of appointing a regular DHS was under consideration. It further stated that she had availed 15 days of leave during the epidemic period and that these circumstances warranted the transfer.

Reacting to the development, Dr Reena said she was shocked by the order. She maintained that her leave application sought only two-and-a-half days of leave and questioned how it was reflected as 15 days in the order.

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"I have no clue how my leave turned out to be 15 days. I had informed the Health Minister's personal secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, about my health condition. Shortly before the order was issued, I had also directly communicated with the Health Minister regarding the recent Nipah case in the state," she said.