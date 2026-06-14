Kozhikode: No new Nipah virus infections have been reported in Kerala since a case was confirmed in Kozhikode district on June 11, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Sunday.

The minister stated that all 11 people tested so far, including eight whose results were received on Sunday after they developed symptoms while under observation, have tested negative for the virus.

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The Nipah-infected patient remains on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. According to the Health Department authorities, the patient has been receiving treatment in line with state government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols. "The first dose of Remdesivir antiviral medication was administered to the infected person on Sunday. The first dose of monoclonal antibody therapy was given to the infected person on June 12.

A meeting chaired by the Health Minister K Muraleedharan was held at the Kozhikode Collectorate.

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The minister later visited Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and interacted with doctors and nursing staff to review the patient's condition and the treatment being provided.

Three more individuals were added to the contact list on Sunday, all of whom fall under the low-risk category. With this, the total number of contacts under surveillance has risen to 103. Of them, four are classified as very high-risk contacts, 14 as high-risk, and 85 as low-risk. A total of 45 healthcare workers are included in the contact list.

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Health authorities also completed a door-to-door survey in Division 5 of the Ramanattukara Municipality, where the infected patient's house is located. The survey covered 320 households and 1,047 residents. No one in the area has reported Nipah-related symptoms so far, informed health authorities.

"Officials from the district Nipah Control Cell are contacting all individuals on the contact list twice daily by phone, while local health workers are conducting follow-up monitoring. As part of the District Mental Health Programme, 93 contacts have so far received counselling and psychological support," they said.

Meanwhile, the central team assisting Kerala's Nipah response visited Melevaram Urban Health Centre and the Ramanattukara Municipal Office on Saturday, where they held discussions with healthcare workers and local self-government representatives. The team also inspected the patient's residence and the surrounding areas.