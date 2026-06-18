Nipah scare in Kerala is easing with one more person who had been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for observation after being included in the Nipah contact list was discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the virus.

With the latest discharge, six of the nine individuals hospitalised as part of contact tracing measures have now returned home. Three people remain under observation at the medical college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Nipah patient continues to be on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Health authorities said no new individuals were added to the contact list on Thursday. The total number of contacts under monitoring remains at 104, including four classified as high-risk, 14 as moderate-risk and 86 as low-risk contacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, health workers continued field surveillance in the affected area. On Thursday, teams visited another 50 households in Ward 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the Nipah case was reported, as part of ongoing monitoring and awareness efforts.