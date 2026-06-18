Thrissur: Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said there was no immediate cause for concern regarding a patient who has been isolated in the Kottayam Medical College with suspected symptoms of Ebola. The government was taking all precautionary measures without taking any chances.

The patient was shifted to the isolation ward at Kottayam Medical College immediately after symptoms were detected. Test results were yet to be received and were expected by Thursday evening. A contact list was already prepared as part of the precautionary protocol.

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“According to the preliminary assessment of doctors, there is no reason to panic. However, we will not take even one per cent risk,” the minister said while speaking to the media in Thrissur.

The minister said the woman had travelled from Sudan to Uganda before reaching Kerala. The illness came to light only after reaching the state. Given the travel history, the patient was promptly shifted from a private hospital in Pala to the Kottayam Medical College for specialised observation and treatment.

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He added that an Ebola alert has been issued to medical colleges across the state and necessary protective equipment, including PPE kits required for handling suspected Ebola cases, was already arranged.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has intensified preventive measures following the recent confirmation of another Shigella infection-related death in Thrissur. A meeting of district collectors was convened on Wednesday, along with a video conference involving District Medical Officers (DMOs), to review the situation and strengthen containment measures.

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The minister said environmental sanitation remains a key focus area. Local self-government institutions and the Food Safety Department have been directed to coordinate preventive efforts. Inspections are being carried out at hotels, eateries and roadside food stalls. Authorities have also instructed officials to test water quality in wells and borewells at schools.

“All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease,” the minister said.