Thrissur: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday defended the transfer of Health Services Director Dr Reena K J, saying officials who fail to implement government decisions cannot continue in their positions.

His remarks came after the Thiruvananthapuram Bench of the Administrative Tribunal stayed the state government's order transferring Dr Reena, a move seen as a setback for the Health Department.

Also Read KAT stays K Muraleedharan's move to remove Dr Reena as DHS

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Speaking to the media in Thrissur, Muraleedharan said administrative decisions are subject to judicial scrutiny and that the tribunal's order was not the final word on the matter.

"In administrative matters, decisions sometimes have to be taken swiftly. There are higher institutions to examine such decisions. If a Sessions Court awards a death sentence, the matter does not end there; it can go to the High Court and the Supreme Court," he said.

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The minister maintained that government officials are expected to carry out government directives.

"One thing is clear. Officials who do not obey the government will not remain in that position as long as I am sitting in this chair. I will not retain anyone who engages in sabotage. Quick decisions will continue to be taken whenever necessary," he said.

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The controversy stems from a Health and Family Welfare Department order issued on June 12, which cited, among other factors, Dr Reena's decision to avail leave during an epidemic period as a circumstance leading to her transfer.

However, Reena told Onmanorama that she had applied for only two-and-a-half days of leave, from the afternoon of June 12 to June 16, citing health concerns and family matters. Notably, the leave request was submitted on June 12, the same day the transfer order was issued.

Asked whether Dr Reena had engaged in actions amounting to sabotage, Muraleedharan said the matter could be examined before higher judicial forums.