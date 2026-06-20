Kozhikode: All individuals admitted for observation after being identified as contacts of the Nipah patient have been discharged from the hospital.

The three persons who had been under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital were discharged after completing the monitoring period.

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Meanwhile, a sample from a healthcare worker who was under observation at a private hospital was collected on Friday for testing. Health officials said the test results of all 14 people who were examined after developing symptoms while on the contact list had returned negative.

The Nipah patient continues to remain on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

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No new individuals were added to the patient's contact list on Friday. At present, 104 people remain on the contact list, including four classified as very high-risk contacts, 14 as high-risk contacts and 86 as low-risk contacts.

As part of intensified surveillance measures, health workers on Friday visited an additional 56 households in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the Nipah case was reported.

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The district control room has so far received 88 calls from members of the public seeking information and clarification regarding the disease. Health workers from the control room continued to contact all individuals on the contact list on Friday.

Under the District Mental Health Programme, officials have so far reached out to 118 people and provided psychological support and counselling services.