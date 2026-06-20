Thiruvananthapuram: A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop on the Chackai bypass near the old Lord's Hospital on Saturday.

Fire tenders from the Kazhakoottam and Chackai fire stations responded to the emergency call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received the call around 10:56 am and immediately sent two fire trucks to the spot. One unit from Kazhakoottam station and two units from Thiruvananthapuram station also reached the location,” said Aanand, Fire and Rescue officer from the Chackai fire station.

Muneer, who first alerted the fire station, said a cardboard box had caught fire, which spread fast throughout the shop. There was a generator located behind the shop as well. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials are looking into the cause of the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officers from the Pettah Police Station, no casualties have been reported in the incident.