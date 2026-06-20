Kozhikode: All 15 individuals from the contact list of the Nipah patient in Kozhikode who developed symptoms and underwent testing have returned negative results, Kerala health authorities informed on Saturday.

The latest negative result was that of a healthcare worker whose sample was collected on Friday after symptoms were reported. Health authorities said the test result was negative.

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Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Nipah patient continues to remain on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

No new individuals were added to the patient's contact list on Saturday. The total number of contacts under surveillance remains 104, including four in the very high-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 86 in the low-risk category.

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Health workers on Saturday visited 81 more houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the Nipah case was reported, as part of surveillance activities.

According to health authorities, the district control room has so far received 89 calls from the public seeking information and clarification regarding the disease. Officials also were in touch with all individuals on the contact list during the day.

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Under the District Mental Health Programme, 125 people have so far been contacted and provided psychological support.

"All 15 symptomatic individuals tested from the patient's contact list have returned negative results, and no new contacts were added to the list on Saturday," health authorities said in a statement.