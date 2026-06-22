Kochi: On the eighth day of his 317-mile charity walk across England, Anish S Nair found himself trapped on a high-speed road near Birmingham. Rain lashed down relentlessly. Visibility was poor. Vehicles sped past as he stood stranded with a heavy backpack, unable to move forward safely and unable to turn back.

“It was one of the most frightening moments of the journey. The navigation map incorrectly directed me to the high-speed road. The rain was heavy and I was on a road where people drove very fast. I couldn't cross, and I couldn't safely continue. Thankfully, some motorists who noticed my struggle alerted the police,” Anish recalled.

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Soon, a police vehicle arrived. After hearing about his mission, the officers escorted him safely to a nearby canal path so he could continue his walk.

1. Passenger of a canal boat interacts with Anish during his walk, 2. Anish with the police officers who helped him when he got stuck in rain on a high-speed road. Photo: Special Arrangement

For Anish, a 34-year-old man from Charummoodu in Alappuzha who moved to the United Kingdom six years ago as a care home coordinator, the incident became a defining symbol of a remarkable journey powered by compassion, resilience and the kindness of strangers.

Between May 30 and June 10, 2026, Anish walked 317 miles – around 510 kilometres – alone from Dungeness Beach in Kent to Wallasey Beach in Merseyside, raising more than £3,200 (nearly ₹4 lakh) for Cancer Research in the UK through their official donation page. Every mile of the journey was tracked and publicly verified through the Strava app. The effort has since been provisionally selected for recognition by the London Book of World Records. But for Anish, the story began long before he took his first step.

A birthday that changed everything

In September 2025, as Anish and his wife, Sreelakshmi Maya, prepared to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, Nila Naomika Anish, they decided against accepting gifts.

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“Instead, we requested our family and friends to donate to the local cancer care centre in their names,” Anish told Onmanorama.

Anish with his daughter Naomika, wife Sreelekshmi Maya and her parents. Photo: Special Arrangement

The response surprised them. “What touched us most was seeing some of our friends do the same for their own children's birthdays later. Those acts create memories which are more valuable than simple birthday gifts. That was when I realised that one small act of kindness can inspire many others,” he added.

The experience planted a seed and Anish decided to do something bigger for his birthday in May. “I had never attempted anything like a long-distance walk before, but I felt strongly about supporting cancer research. So I decided to walk 300 miles across the UK and request people to donate funds for cancer patients,” he said.

One man, one backpack, twelve days

Anish began his journey at Dungeness Beach in South East England on May 30 with a daily target of walking between 25 and 30 miles. The challenge quickly proved tougher than he had imagined. By the second day, the steep terrain of the Kent countryside and a 10-kilogram backpack had taken a toll.

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“The hills were difficult and the backpack felt heavier with every mile. I was already experiencing body aches,” he said.

Yet whenever exhaustion threatened to overwhelm him, he found perspective elsewhere. “When I thought about the pain cancer patients go through every day, my discomfort felt very small in comparison,” he said.

Kids welcome Anish after he completed his charity walk. Photo: Special Arrangement

The route pushed him through villages, canal paths, farm tracks, major towns and city outskirts. He walked an average of 30 miles a day. For nearly a week, relentless rain and storms accompanied him. “There were days when everything I had was soaked. For almost seven days, it felt like I was walking inside a cold shower,” he said.

An unexpected stop at British Parliament

Completely drenched, Anish travelled to the UK Parliament in Westminster after receiving an invitation connected to the launch of the "Kelkam" suicide prevention campaign by the Malayali diaspora, who came to know about his walk.

There, he was asked to talk in front of lawmakers and healthcare leader. “When I finished, everyone applauded and encouraged me,” he added.

The response was immediate. “One of the senior RCN leaders was so touched by the story that she offered to host me when I reached Birmingham," he said.

The kindness of strangers

If the rain was a constant challenge, the kindness of people became a constant companion. Hungry and carrying limited supplies, Anish stopped at The White Horse pub in Bilsington simply to ask for water on the first day.

Anish at the event organised inthe UK Parliament where he got an opportunity to talk about his charity walk. Photo: Special Arrangement

“When they heard I was walking 300 miles they started joking and making fun of me initially. But when they realised why I was walking, they immediately apologised and congratulated me. The staff were incredibly kind. They offered refreshments, and people even contributed to the charity collection,” he said.

Exhausted from the day's walk, Anish accidentally left his donation container behind on a bench when he resumed his journey. A local family who had overheard his conversation at the pub noticed what had happened. “They got into their car, came looking for me and made sure I got it back. That small act meant a lot.”

Such encounters became a recurring theme. One evening along a canal path near Birmingham, a family travelling on a canal boat called out to him. “A woman on the boat looked at me and asked, ‘Do you know who I am?’”

Before he could answer, she continued. “She said, ‘You are walking to help people like me, even though you don't know me.” The woman then revealed she was battling cancer. “Her words stayed with me. That blessing carried me through many difficult miles afterwards,” Anish said.

Another encounter came between Stafford and Crewe. A 70-year-old former Royal Army officer walked alongside him for some distance. “He told me I had the determination needed for military service. By saying goodbye, he quietly told me that his wife was undergoing cancer treatment. Once again, I was reminded why this journey mattered,” he said.

The people behind the walker

Although Anish walked alone, he insists the journey was never truly a solo effort. Throughout the trek, he received support from community mentors, including Father Davis Chiramel and Deepak Dominic Cheveden, who helped connect him with contacts and support networks across the UK.

But the strongest support came from home. While Anish covered hundreds of miles on foot, Sreelakshmi managed the logistics behind the scenes. During the walk, she monitored routes, coordinated accommodation and ensured that food and shelter awaited him at the end of each stage. Some nights he would stay in his tent, and if the weather was worse, he would sleep at inns.

“I was very worried,” Sreelekshmi admits. “He was walking through isolated countryside areas. There were very few people around. I kept thinking about his safety because he was completely alone and moreover, there are rising attacks on immigrants.” Her concern was heightened by Anish's varicose vein condition. “Watching him attempt such a long walk was stressful. We stayed in constant contact throughout the journey. He kept calling and updating me," she said.

On June 10, after 12 days on the road, Anish completed the final 18-mile stretch and arrived at Wallasey Town Hall. More than 50 family members, friends and colleagues gathered to welcome him home.

The emotional finish marked the end of a journey that had tested him physically, mentally and emotionally. Soon afterwards, he received another surprise. Representatives from the London Book of World Records contacted him to inform him that his fully documented and Strava-verified walk had been provisionally selected for official recognition.

Yet even at the finish line, Anish’s thoughts had already turned to what comes next. He is planning to establish a registered community food bank that will provide meals to homeless people at least once every month.