The Vandiperiyar police on Tuesday arrested Arun Prakash (31), a native of Thadiyoor in Pathanamthitta, for allegedly defrauding individuals by promising overseas jobs.

According to police, Arun Prakash collected over ₹4 lakh from Albin, a resident of Mlamala, in November 2025, promising to arrange a job abroad. However, even after the promised time period had elapsed, no job was provided.

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Police said the accused repeatedly called the complainant to Ernakulam for interviews, but no progress was made. When the complainant demanded a refund, Arun allegedly failed to return the money.

After learning that a police complaint had been filed against him, Arun reportedly fled to Dubai. Under the leadership of Vandiperiyar Sub Inspector T S Jayakrishnan, efforts were initiated to trace the accused abroad. A lookout circular was issued at airports. Based on the alert, airport authorities detained Arun Prakash upon his arrival at Mumbai airport.

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A police team from Vandiperiyar subsequently travelled to Mumbai and formally arrested him. SI Jayakrishnan said the accused is suspected of cheating several others across Kerala on the promise of overseas employment.

The arrest was carried out by a team comprising ASI Nassar and Civil Police Officer Fazal. The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.