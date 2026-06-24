A sense of grief lingers over Mukkonimukku in Kottarakara as families and loved ones lay to rest those killed in the tipper lorry accident early Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7.10 am when a speeding sand-laden lorry lost control while swerving to avoid a bike, crashed into a wall and toppled, with debris falling on people waiting at a bus stop, trapping them underneath.

Parthipan, a 15-year-old Class 10 student of Carmel Residential Senior Secondary School, Kadalavila, who lived a few kilometres from the accident site, was given a public viewing at the school, where students and teachers paid their last respects. Teachers recall him as a disciplined student who topped his class and had a keen interest in percussion. His body was taken to his home for the final rites in a procession from the school. His funeral is scheduled for 1 pm.

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Ajayakumar, a native of Kadakkod, around 8 kilometres from Mukkonimukku, was laid to rest on Tuesday. He was a KSRTC employee and was waiting at the bus stop for his daily commute when the accident occurred.

Harilal, a 54-year-old insurance agent and part-time tutor, will also be laid to rest on Wednesday. His students have gathered at his residence, mourning the loss of their teacher.

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At the time of the accident, around 12 people, including school students, were waiting at the bus stop. After the crash, panicked residents rescued a couple of teenagers who were trapped under the mud and rushed them to the hospital.

However, Parthipan, Harilal and Ajayakumar were trapped beneath the overturned lorry and debris. Fire and rescue personnel used a JCB to lift the vehicle and retrieve the bodies. The bodies were found covered in mud and severely mangled due to the impact of the crash.

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Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver, Nisar, who is currently under treatment. He sustained multiple injuries in the accident. Authorities have also suspended three Motor Vehicles Department officials for issuing a fitness certificate to the lorry despite reported defects.