Kasaragod: A 25-year-old homestay executive has been arrested for allegedly grooming and twice sexually assaulting his 13-year-old niece, police said.

The accused, who works at a homestay in Munnar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Rajapuram Station House Officer Santhosh K. The Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has remanded the accused in custody for two weeks.

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According to the police, the Class VIII student revealed her ordeal during a counselling session at her school. With the assistance of Childline, she subsequently approached the Ambalathara Police Station, under whose jurisdiction both the survivor and the accused reside.

In her complaint, the minor said that the accused had brought her to a homestay within the Rajapuram police limits and sexually assaulted her twice in May.

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The Ambalathara police registered a 'Zero FIR' and subsequently transferred the case to the Rajapuram police station, under whose jurisdiction the alleged crime had taken place. Following the transfer, Rajapuram police recorded the survivor's formal statement and arrested the accused.

An investigating officer said that the accused, a distant maternal uncle of the survivor, had allegedly groomed the minor under the guise of a romantic relationship before abusing her.