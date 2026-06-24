Kozhikode: Fresh allegations of medical negligence have surfaced against the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH), after a nine-year-old boy suffering from severe abdominal pain was allegedly discharged without adequate diagnostic tests. Childline authorities have since intervened in the matter following a complaint from the family.

The family has submitted complaints to the hospital superintendent, the District Collector and the Medical College Police, alleging that doctors failed to properly assess the child’s condition despite persistent symptoms.

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The boy, a native of Pulappally in Wayanad and currently residing at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district, was taken to the casualty wing of KMCH on the night of June 19 after developing severe abdominal pain. According to the family, he was kept under observation for some time, but was later sent home with medication for gastric discomfort despite continuing pain.

“Even after observation, his pain did not subside. He was unable to walk or stand properly because of the intensity of the pain,” said Soumya, the boy’s relative who accompanied him to the hospital. “Doctors conducted an ultrasound scan, but no abnormalities were detected. We specifically asked whether it could be appendicitis and requested blood tests to rule out infection. However, our concerns were not taken seriously, and no further tests were advised.”

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She further alleged that the child was made to walk despite being in severe pain and that a blood test could have revealed signs of infection at an earlier stage.

The family said the boy’s condition worsened after returning home, prompting them to consult a doctor in Kunnamangalam the following day. Further evaluation reportedly revealed severe appendicitis with infection, and the child was referred for emergency surgery at a private hospital in Koduvally, where he underwent the procedure on June 20.

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Rejecting the explanation offered by hospital authorities, the family argued that the child’s symptoms warranted additional evaluation. “When a child continues to experience severe pain, doctors should seek a second opinion or recommend further investigations. An ultrasound scan alone cannot detect every condition. At the very least, a CT scan should have been considered,” Soumya said. She added that the doctor who later examined the child expressed surprise that he had been discharged with medication for gastric issues.

Responding to the allegations, IMCH Superintendent Dr Arunpreet said an ultrasound scan had been conducted, and no abnormalities were detected at the time. He also confirmed that an internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"Identifying the exact cause of abdominal pain can be difficult in its early stages, and certain conditions may become detectable only as they progress. The child's pain had subsided, and based on the ultrasound findings, medication was prescribed before he left the hospital. It is possible that the condition worsened by the following afternoon, prompting the private hospital to perform surgery. As a government institution, we cannot recommend surgical intervention without adequate observation and clinical findings to support such a decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Childline authorities have intervened in the case and are examining the circumstances surrounding the treatment provided to the child. Childline authorities have already contacted the family seeking a statement from the parents.