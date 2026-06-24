Kasaragod: Around 15 passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus crashed into the median on NH 66 at Padannakkad near Kanhangad on Wednesday afternoon. The Kannur depot bus was travelling from Kasaragod towards Payyannur when the accident occurred around 2:30pm.

According to Hosdurg police, the driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian attempting to cross the six-lane highway near Nehru College, causing the bus to ram into the tall concrete median. The front portion of the bus was damaged in the crash. Four of the injured passengers were admitted to Tejaswini Hospital in Nileshwar, while the others were treated for minor injuries and given first aid.

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Hosdurg police coordinated the rescue operations. The accident caused a brief traffic disruption on the highway before police cleared the scene. A foot overbridge (FOB) has been sanctioned at the site of the accident, but construction has not yet begun.

The stretch of the highway is being developed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited.