A plus-one student who had been undergoing treatment after falling into a pond has died. The deceased has been identified as Joel Josly, son of Josly Thomas of Kolani. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm on Tuesday at Manthrakkulam, a pond in Kunnathuppara, Manakkad.

According to R Hari, ward member, Joel had visited the pond along with his friends and accidentally fell into the water while attempting to wash his feet. His friends and the local residents immediately alerted the Thodupuzha Fire and Rescue Services. A scuba rescue team arrived at the scene and retrieved the teenager from the pond. After administering first aid, rescuers noticed a slight movement, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

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Joel was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he remained under treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at night. A student of Muthalakodam School, Joel is survived by his mother, Alphonsa Thomas, a nurse working in Kuwait, and his sisters, Josephine Josly and Jesintha Josly. The funeral will be held on Thursday.