Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected former KPCC president V M Sudheeran's allegation that the LDF government opened the door for private-sector mineral sand mining in Kerala, calling the claim "contrary to facts" and accusing successive UDF governments of favouring the "black sand lobby".

Targeting the UDF government's budget proposal for a "Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor", the former chief minister alleged that the state government was following the Centre's path towards privatisation and advancing the interests of private mining companies.

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In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said the move to permit private mineral sand mining originated under the Congress-led Central government and was subsequently supported by the A K Antony and Oommen Chandy-led UDF governments in Kerala between 2001 and 2006.

He added that the UDF government continued to push ahead with plans for private mining despite widespread public opposition following the 2004 tsunami.

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Pinarayi further said that the LDF government that assumed office in 2006 adopted a strong stand against private mineral sand mining. "When mineral sand companies appealed to the Union Ministry of Mines against this position, the Congress-led Central Government and the concerned Union Minister sided with the mineral sand lobby. Despite receiving support from the Centre, the companies could not persuade the LDF government in Kerala to allow private mining," he said, adding that it forced the companies to approach the High Court.

He further alleged that when the UDF returned to power in 2011, it adopted an approach that enabled the companies to succeed in the legal dispute, although strong public protests prevented the implementation of private mining projects.

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He also claimed that during the LDF's tenure from 2016 to 2026, no private mineral sand mining was permitted anywhere in Kerala. He pointed to the state government's opposition to the Centre's 2023 amendments to mineral licensing rules, which he said favoured the mineral sand lobby, and argued that Kerala's objections ultimately led to the withdrawal of the proposed changes.

Accusing Sudheeran of making "historically inaccurate" statements in an attempt to balance his criticism of the current UDF government, he noted that the veteran Congress leader had himself previously opposed UDF positions on mineral sand mining.