Following the announcement of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Examination 2026 on Saturday the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the detailed schedule for the first phase of the online centralised allotment process.

Candidates who have been included in the KEAM 2026 rank list can start registering their options on the official portal from June 30. The window for online option registration will remain open until July 4.

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The first seat allotment list will be published on July 8. Officials confirmed that additional data collection, candidate verification, and background processing will be completed by July 8, right before the first phase allotment goes live.

The category-wise lists for candidates eligible under various quotas, including community reservation, special reservation, nativity, and income-based criteria, will be published on July 29.

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The admission timeline has been strictly structured to comply with the deadlines set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The AICTE mandates that the entire engineering admission process must be completed within a specific timeframe. Consequently, the state government expects to wrap up all counselling phases and final college admissions either by the end of July or within the first week of August.

Candidates can view and download their course-wise KEAM 2026 rank list directly from the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations: cee.kerala.gov.in. Seats will be allotted to qualified candidates based on their rank merit, category eligibility, and the order of preferences submitted during the option registration window.