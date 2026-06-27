Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Saturday announced the results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Examination 2026. Roshan Raju secured the first rank in the engineering category. Dhyan Tej Manapatti bagged the second rank, while Vismaya K R secured the third position. Rohit Krishna H secured the fourth rank in the engineering entrance examination.

Vinayak Narayanan from Potta in Thrissur secured the first rank in the B.Pharm category. Jese Justin, also from Thrissur, bagged the second rank, while Diya Fathima, a native of Malappuram, secured the third rank.

A total of 96,747 candidates appeared for the KEAM 2026 entrance examination, including 47,824 female candidates and 48,923 male candidates.

Of those who appeared, 40,836 female candidates and 38,952 male candidates qualified for the examination. The final rank list comprises 65,438 candidates, including 33,405 female candidates and 32,033 male candidates.

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A total of 79,717 candidates have qualified for admission to engineering courses, while 26,941 students have been declared eligible for B.Pharm admissions. The entrance examinations were conducted from April 17 to 22 across 192 examination centres in Kerala. In addition to centres within the state, examinations were also held in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gulf countries to facilitate candidates appearing from outside Kerala.

Students can view the results in the official portal of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), where the normalised scores secured by candidates were published in May. The KEAM exams were held from April 17 to 22 for Engineering courses and from April 18 to 20 for pharmacy courses.

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The results, which were scheduled to be declared on June 22, were postponed after students and parents approached the higher education minister seeking more time to add marks following the CBSE re-evaluation.

The CBSE had declared the re-evaluation results on Sunday. As the results were released in phases, over 87% of the total applications received were declared on Sunday. Recently, CBSE had come under scrutiny after students found irregularities and mismatches in the On-screen marking system.