For Vismaya R, this year's KEAM results add yet another success story. The only girl in the top ten, this native of Thrissur credits her hard work and determination for her success.

A student of Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Vismaya faced multiple challenges while preparing for the entrance. She had to repeat one year of coaching at a private coaching centre as well before securing the rank.

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"There were times when I wanted to quit. But the support of my parents, teachers, and friends made me the person I am today," Vismaya told Onmanorama soon after the KEAM results were out.

While studying at Bhavans, she used to attend weekend classes for the competitive exams. "Even though I attended those classes, my focus was primarily on the board exams," said Vismaya, who had scored 497/500 in the Class 12 boards last year.

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The success is a family effort as well. To help their daughter, her parents even shifted to Ernakulam for 2 years. It was during this time that she started coaching for competitive exams.

Vismaya had attempted JEE last year and scored 98.9 percentile. This motivated her to continue coaching for one more year, which has now helped her secure one of the top ranks.

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Her father, Rajeev K V, is a businessman, while her mother, Suja, is a clerk at Maharajas College. She has a 3-year-old brother named Ishaan.

Vismaya again appeared for the JEE this year, with her JEE Mains rank being 5237 while her JEE Advanced rank was 4035. She aims to join IIT Kharagpur for higher studies.