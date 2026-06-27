Roshan Raju, a native of Amalapuram in Ayyampuzha, Angamaly, who secured the first rank in the KEAM 2026 engineering entrance examination, said the achievement was the result of two years of hard work.

He secured 586.1408 marks out of 600 in the KEAM 2026 engineering rank list. He completed his Plus One and Plus Two at KE School, Mannanam, Kottayam. He also secured the top rank in Kerala in the JEE Advanced examination.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, his parents said they were overjoyed by the result. "We expected him to secure a rank after he was listed among the top six candidates, but we never imagined he would emerge as the topper," they said. Roshan had scored full marks in the Plus Two examination. He plans to join IIT Madras for higher studies.

Soon after the results were announced, Roshan's home was abuzz with congratulatory messages from relatives, friends and teachers. Minister for Higher Education Roji M John congratulated him over the phone and is expected to visit his house soon.