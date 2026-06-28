Munnar: The century-old Sree Moolam Club in Devikulam is home to a priceless artistic treasure, a rare oil portrait of erstwhile Travancore Maharaja Sree Moolam Thirunal painted by the legendary Raja Ravi Varma. Now valued at several crores of rupees, the masterpiece has remained one of the club's most treasured possessions for well over a century.

The portrait is believed to have been painted before 1915. The Sree Moolam Club, one of the state's earliest libraries, was established in 1915 to mark the 55th birthday of Maharaja Sree Moolam Thirunal. It was then Devikulam Commissioner Robinson who brought the portrait to the club as a tribute to the ruler.

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Apart from its artistic brilliance, the painting is remarkable for the unique materials used in its creation, with natural pigments prepared from fruit juices and leaf extracts. Despite being more than a century old, the artwork has withstood the test of time without suffering any significant damage.