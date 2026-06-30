Kasaragod: Bekal Police have impounded six cars and taken into custody a group of youths who allegedly organised dangerous car racing on the playground of Government Higher Secondary School, Pallikkara, claiming it was part of a promotional event for Operation Toofan.

The racing took place at a time when students were leaving for home after school, with parents also present on the premises. Alarmed by the high-speed and dangerous driving, residents alerted the police.

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When probationary Sub-Inspector Prince John of Bekal Police reached the spot and asked the participants to stop the racing, some members of the group allegedly assaulted him, said police.

The injured officer was admitted to the District Hospital in Kanhangad. He was later sent home after treatment.

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Police later impounded six cars- several of them sporting stickers of football icons as part of the FIFA World Cup- allegedly used in the racing.

Bekal police said a case would be registered for assaulting a public servant on duty and another case for endangering public safety by driving recklessly in a public place.

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As part of the investigation, police are collecting CCTV footage, videos recorded on mobile phones and other visual evidence related to the incident.