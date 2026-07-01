Three months after 16 commercial LPG cylinders were stolen from a crematorium in TV Puram, Vaikom, sparking a political row within the ruling administration, the Vaikom police have nabbed the prime accused in the case.

“The panchayat had spent 64,000 for the cylinders. Although the crematorium was inaugurated in October, several procedures still had to be completed, and the theft further delayed the process. All that is left is the collector’s approval,” said Biju, President, TV Puram panchayat.

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According to the police, Unni, a native of Vaikom, had planned the robbery along with his friend. Both of them lived near the crematorium and had learned about the newly procured cylinders. The cylinders, each weighing 19 kg, were stolen in the first week of April.

Following the theft, the Vaikom Police issued a notice to the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, Caterers Association, and Bakers Association to remain alert. Following this, the owner of a teashop from Chemmanathukara tipped off the Vaikom Police, who then tracked down Unni and arrested him from Cherikkal. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

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“The accused used to supply cylinders to the teashop owner, claiming that they were from his brother’s company in Kochi. The cylinders were supplied on demand. However, he never collected the empty cylinders from the owner. It was around this time that the owner came across the police alert notice and became suspicious. He immediately informed us,” said Sub-Inspector Jaimon V M, who, along with ASI Rafeeq, Senior Civil Police Officers Sharath and Ameer Shah, arrested Unni.

Of the 16 cylinders, 14 were retrieved by the police. The remaining two cylinders are reportedly with Unni’s partner, for whom a search is still on.

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According to the police, a special squad has been formed to trace the missing partner.