Thrissur: Two people went missing after a mini boat carrying five people capsized in a waterlogged paddy field at Nedupuzha in Thrissur on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Mallithara Kadavu.

According to preliminary information, the five had ventured into the flooded paddy fields by boat to feed fish being reared there. While the boat was in the middle of the paddy field, it overturned and sank.

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Three of the occupants managed to swim to safety, while the remaining two went missing.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing persons. Their identities have not yet been officially confirmed. Rescue operations are continuing, and further details are awaited.