Malappuram: A photograph of Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) state vice president Firoz Pallath wearing a Swiggy delivery uniform has become the latest talking point within the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). For many in the party, it symbolises the ongoing debate over recognising grassroots workers. But behind the viral image lies the story of a 31-year-old law graduate, who spends his days delivering food and parcels, not out of choice alone, but to support his ailing parents, wife and young son while keeping alive his dream of becoming a lawyer.

The photograph was recently shared on social media by MSF state treasurer Ashar Perumukku, who criticised the alleged neglect of dedicated workers in appointments to ministers' personal staff and other political positions. His post reignited an ongoing debate within the IUML over whether committed workers from affiliated organisations were receiving due recognition.

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​But behind the viral photograph is the personal story of a young political activist struggling to keep his family afloat. An LLB graduate from Sree Narayana College of Legal Studies, Firoz completed his law course in 2020. However, a series of personal hardships prevented him from clearing the final examinations and entering the legal profession.

​His father is undergoing treatment after suffering a cerebral stroke, while his mother sustained a serious head injury in a motorcycle accident. With both parents requiring medical care, Firoz shoulders the responsibility of supporting not only them, but also his wife and four-year-old son.

To earn a livelihood, he works as a Swiggy delivery executive while also undertaking delivery work for local shops in Karunagappally.

​"Every job has its own dignity. I work as a Swiggy delivery executive and also deliver goods for local shops because I have to struggle to make ends meet. My parents are under treatment, and I also have my wife and four-year-old son to support. I am satisfied with my work because it gives me a decent daily income," Firoz told Onmanorama.

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Despite completing his law course, family responsibilities and difficult circumstances prevented him from passing the final examinations. "Because of the health issues in my family and other personal difficulties, I couldn't clear my LLB. Now I am planning to complete it," he said.

While his photograph has become the centre of a political debate, Firoz himself is reluctant to turn his personal circumstances into a complaint against the party. "I need a job because of my family's situation, but I will not blame anyone or the party leadership," he said.

"There are many people like me who deserve opportunities. If I have any complaint, I will raise it through the party's own forums," he added.

Ashar Perumukku's social media post has already triggered a wide debate among party cadres, who have begun questioning the criteria adopted for recognising party workers after the UDF came to power in the state.

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"The hard work belongs to the workers, and so do the hopes. But when the standards for recognition are decided elsewhere, the disappointment is not confined to one individual, it is shared by every sincere worker who has devoted himself to the movement," Ashar wrote on Facebook.

The party leadership had earlier instructed ministers to appoint staff members from a shortlist prepared by a party committee. However, several appointments reportedly bypassed those recommendations, leading to dissatisfaction among sections of the Muslim Youth League and MSF.

One of the earlier controversies involved the appointment of E Abu Thahir as Personal Assistant to Kozhikode South MLA VK Faisal Babu, which drew objections from sections of the Muslim Youth League and the State Employees Union (SEU), an organisation affiliated with the IUML.

Former minister and CPM leader KT Jaleel launched a scathing attack on the IUML leadership, using the MSF leaders' criticism as evidence of what he described as a culture of favouritism within the party. In a Facebook post, Jaleel alleged that whenever the IUML comes to power, benefits are reserved for "those who carry the bags of leaders, domestic workers in their homes, accountants, commission agents, their children, sons-in-law and grandchildren."

"Those who raised slogans for the party, led protests, endured police assaults and even went to jail have always remained outside the gates of the League. Young IUML workers should pray to be born as the children of wealthy businessmen capable of fulfilling the financial needs of party leaders. That is the 'qualification' which even Manjeswaram MLA Ashraf did not possess," he posted.