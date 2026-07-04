The bodies of two people who went missing after a mini boat capsized in a paddy field at Nedupuzha in Thrissur were retrieved on Saturday morning during a search operation by the Fire and Rescue Services.

The two were among a group of five who had ventured into the flooded paddy field on the mini boat to feed fish being reared there. The boat capsized in the middle of the field, throwing all five occupants into the water.

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Three of them managed to swim to safety, while two others went missing.

Fire and Rescue Services launched a search operation on Friday night, but the effort had to be suspended due to adverse weather conditions. The search resumed at daybreak on Saturday, leading to the recovery of the two bodies. The two were identified as residents of Kallur.

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More details are awaited.