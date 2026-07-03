Two missing after boat capsizes in waterlogged paddy field in Thrissur; search underway
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Two individuals are missing after a five-person mini boat capsized in a waterlogged paddy field in Nedupuzha, Thrissur, on Thursday night.
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The five people had reportedly entered the flooded paddy fields by boat to feed fish being reared there.
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Rescue operations by the Fire and Rescue Services are ongoing to locate the missing persons, whose identities are yet to be confirmed.
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Thrissur: Two people went missing after a mini boat carrying five people capsized in a waterlogged paddy field at Nedupuzha in Thrissur on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Mallithara Kadavu.
According to preliminary information, the five had ventured into the flooded paddy fields by boat to feed fish being reared there. While the boat was in the middle of the paddy field, it overturned and sank.
Three of the occupants managed to swim to safety, while the remaining two went missing.
Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing persons. Their identities have not yet been officially confirmed. Rescue operations are continuing, and further details are awaited.