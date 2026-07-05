The CPM's row with its former leaders intensified after Payyannur MLA V Kunhikrishnan and Taliparamba MLA T K Govindan, both Congress-backed Independent legislators, rejected senior leader M V Jayarajan's suggestion that they could return to the party by acknowledging and rectifying their 'mistakes'.

Responding to Jayarajan's remarks, Govindan said it was the CPM—not the rebel leaders—that had committed mistakes, as reflected in its setbacks in the recent Assembly elections. "It is the CPM that should rectify its mistakes. If the party is still not ready to recognise the growing power hunger and obsession with parliamentary positions within its ranks, it cannot survive for long merely by accusing us," he said. Kunhikrishnan, meanwhile, said he was ready to rectify his mistake 'if someone first points out what that mistake is'.

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The remarks came after Jayarajan said in an interview with a regional media outlet that the CPM would welcome the rebel leaders back if they corrected what the party viewed as their mistakes. Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the CPM over the martyr fund controversy before contesting as a Congress-backed Independent and defeating the CPM candidate in Payyannur. Govindan quit the party after it fielded P K Shyamala, wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan, from Taliparamba. Contesting as a Congress-backed Independent, he defeated Shyamala.

Questioning Jayarajan's remarks, Govindan said the CPM itself had admitted lapses after the Assembly election, including in Payyannur and Taliparamba. "What exactly was my mistake? Clarify that first. I took the correct stand, and the public stood with me. It is the party that needs to correct itself, not me," he said, adding that people would welcome the CPM back if it rectified its own mistakes.

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Referring to former rebel leaders M V Raghavan and K R Gowri Amma, Govindan said their return to the Left happened under entirely different circumstances. "The CPM itself says they returned only in old age, when they were no longer active. Many have returned to the party over the years, and many have also left," he said.

Responding to Jayarajan's charge that the rebel MLAs were "class traitors" driven by "power hunger", Govindan said, "Let the public decide that. Those who lead the party in the wrong direction are the real class traitors." He also took a swipe at M V Govindan, asking whether "power-hungry one" was a three-time MLA wanting his wife to succeed him in the constituency. "The public has already judged those who exhibited power hunger," he said.

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Criticising LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan, Govindan noted that he had been defeated by young candidate Fathima Thahiliya. "The CPM should learn from that verdict," he said, while defending the exception given to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "There is nothing wrong if everyone sees Pinarayi as the party's leader."

On the PM SHRI scheme, Govindan said he had consistently opposed it. "It was the LDF government that signed the agreement. After opposition emerged from within the CPM and the CPI, the government announced it would withdraw. But the authority to terminate the agreement rests with the Centre. I opposed signing the PM SHRI scheme from the beginning, and I continue to hold the same stand," he said.

Kunhikrishnan, meanwhile, dismissed allegations that he had abandoned Left ideals. "First, explain what mistake I committed. I have always said I will live and act as a Communist. I am not joining any political party," he said, adding that the CPM was trying to portray him as a UDF representative.

He clarified that he had decided to contest as an Independent and that the UDF later extended its support. "I contested as a UDF-backed Independent. I never resigned from the party; it was the party that expelled me. Let the party decide what it wants to do now," he said.

On allegations that the rebel MLAs were backing the UDF's position on PM SHRI, Kunhikrishnan said, "It was the LDF government that signed the agreement. Let the LDF first explain why it signed the PM SHRI scheme. Then we can discuss the UDF's stand."