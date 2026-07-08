The Kerala government has decided to order a Crime Branch investigation into complaints related to the conduct of examinations by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid allegations of irregularities in PSC examinations, including claims related to the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) recruitment. The Chief Minister said allegations that candidates were awarded higher interview marks to compensate for lower written exam scores would also be examined.

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“Several allegations have come up, including in the KAS examination. All these matters will be investigated. This matter concerns the future of several aspirants,” Satheesan said, adding that the government would not allow any action that affects the credibility of the PSC.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has decided to appoint an empowered committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine the Adani Group’s request seeking approval to transfer a 49 per cent stake in Vizhinjam International Seaport to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The committee will study whether the proposed stake transfer is in Kerala’s interest and whether it would benefit the development of Vizhinjam Port.

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The Cabinet would take a final decision after considering the committee’s recommendations, the Chief Minister said.

Satheesan clarified that ownership of Vizhinjam Port remained with the Kerala government, while the Adani Group was only the operator. The operator could not transfer shares without prior approval from the state government, he said, also rejecting criticism against the government over the issue, asking what mistake the present administration had committed in connection with Vizhinjam.

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The Chief Minister said the concession agreement included provisions to prevent monopoly control over the port and added that the proposed share transfer would require multiple approvals, including from the Centre.