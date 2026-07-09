Kozhikode: The collapse of Kozhikode railway station's iconic clock tower has not only erased one of the city's oldest and most recognisable landmarks but also intensified allegations of serious lapses in the execution of the ongoing station redevelopment project.

While the Railways maintain that the 138-year-old structure had already been earmarked for demolition, public representatives, railway users and heritage enthusiasts have questioned why an apparently unsafe building remained standing until it collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

With educational institutions in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts closed for the day and no train stationed at Platform 2 when the structure came crashing down, what could have become one of Kerala's worst railway disasters ended in a narrow escape. The incident has, however, raised serious questions about alleged lapses by railway authorities in ensuring public safety during the ongoing station redevelopment works.

Also Read Trains affected as old clock tower collapses at Kozhikode railway station

Commissioned on January 2, 1888, during the British era, Kozhikode railway station is one of Kerala's oldest railway stations. Its clock tower, which is over a century old, was among the station's most recognisable landmarks. Long before wristwatches and mobile phones became commonplace, the large clock served as the official public timekeeper for passengers, railway employees and residents of the town.

The tower featured in countless photographs and remained inseparable from the station's identity for generations. Around 2000, the original mechanical clock in the tower was replaced with a large electronic clock, while the historic tower itself was retained. The electronic clock remained functional for nearly 25 years.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station redevelopment project, the Railways decided to demolish several old station buildings, including the clock tower. The electronic clock had been removed recently, and the building was scheduled for demolition. With its removal, Mangaluru railway station is now the only station under the Palakkad Railway Division to retain a traditional clock tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structure that collapsed around 11 am on Thursday stood between Platforms 2 and 3, where comparatively fewer trains are received than on the main platforms. Railway officials had inspected the building on Wednesday and reportedly decided that it should be demolished immediately.

Despite assessing the structure as unsafe, the Railways failed to take adequate measures to eliminate the risk, critics alleged. Passenger trains were received on Platform 2, while several trains passed through Platform 3 even after the inspection. Although the area around the building had been cordoned off with barricades and caution tape to prevent passengers from approaching it, the tall structure collapsed onto the platform roof and debris fell onto the track below.

The Confederation of All India Rail Users' Association (CRUA) said the incident should be viewed with utmost seriousness, noting that the collapse could easily have resulted in a major tragedy.

"The building was a heritage structure that had stood for more than 130 years. The authorities should either have preserved it through proper restoration or demolished it safely before it became dangerous. It was sheer luck that a major tragedy was averted. The collapse did not occur when a train was arriving at or stationed on Platform 2, and that alone prevented catastrophic loss of life," said CE Chakkunni, Working Chairman of CRUA.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior Railway official, however, maintained that passengers had been strictly prohibited from entering the area and attributed the premature collapse to heavy rain before the scheduled demolition could be carried out.

The Railways have started the controlled demolition of the remaining portions of the collapsed building. The removal of the structure is expected to be completed by Friday morning.

Chairman of the Malabar Railway Development Action Council and a member of the Station Consultative Committee, M P Moideen Koya, alleged that the collapse was the result of negligence by the contractor executing the redevelopment project.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan demanded an immediate high-level Railway inquiry into the incident. Describing the clock tower as one of the station's defining landmarks, he said thousands of passengers use Platform 2 every day and that only sheer luck had prevented a disaster.

The MP sought clarification from the Railways on whether piling work undertaken near the heritage structure as part of the redevelopment project had compromised its structural stability. He also questioned the safety measures adopted by the contractor, alleging that carrying out construction activities adjacent to a heritage building without adequate precautions amounted to gross negligence.

MLA K Jayanth questioned the Railway authorities' claim that the building had been scheduled for demolition on Thursday itself. If the structure had already been declared unsafe, he asked, why were trains allowed to halt alongside it? He argued that the old buildings should have been demolished or strengthened before piling work commenced and alleged that the failure to follow this basic safety principle ultimately led to the collapse.

MLA P A Muhammed Riyas, meanwhile, referred to reports that cracks had appeared in the structure well before the collapse and demanded an inquiry into what, if any, precautionary measures had been taken in response. He also questioned why repair or restoration work had not been initiated despite the warning signs.

Riyas further alleged that the authorities had failed to alert the public in time about the potential danger and had not deployed personnel to keep passengers away from the vulnerable area, thereby exposing them to unnecessary risk.

The collapse has not only erased one of Kozhikode's most enduring railway landmarks but also intensified demands for accountability for the way heritage structures are handled during large-scale infrastructure projects.