While many people spend hundreds of thousands of rupees landscaping their front yards for aesthetic appeal, Dr Bineesh John Taramangalam has shown how to combine beauty with a brilliant business. An assistant professor at the Government Brennen College of Teacher Education in Thalassery, Dr Bineesh has turned the empty front yard of his newly built home in Alakode Rayarome, Kannur, into a highly lucrative business arena. Having cleared old rubber trees on his plot adjacent to the Hill Highway, he wanted to keep green the sloping land leading up to his house, without entirely blocking the view of his house from the road.

Instead of tall fruit trees, Dr Bineesh visualised a neat grove of dwarf hybrid Red Lady papayas laden with fruits. Despite being a self-proclaimed novice, and was discouraged by doubts of skeptics who had failed at the same venture before, he spent hours researching the crop, watching videos, and reading farming journals. Once he was confident that cautious management would yield success, he set up his home farm, which has now become the talk of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Methodical cultivation techniques

Understanding that papayas thrive in well-drained, nutrient-rich soil, Dr Bineesh ordered 280 young Red Lady saplings at ₹40 each from the Karimbam District Agricultural Farm, later purchased an additional 50 saplings. All 330 plants took root perfectly. During land preparation, the soil pH was quite acidic, ranging between 4.8 and 5. To bring it up to the ideal range of 6 to 7, he spread lime over the pits and surrounding soil, allowing it to rest for a fortnight before planting. Each pit was then filled with a mix of cow manure, bone meal, and neem cake, blended with Trichoderma-enriched manure obtained from the Panniyur Pepper Research Station.

Learning from early setbacks

The journey was not without its trial-and-error moments. Bineesh initially placed a highly concentrated mix of manure, bone meal, neem cake, VAM, and Trichoderma directly near the tender root system while planting. The heat generated by this decomposing organic blend caused some saplings to wilt. Realising his mistake, he quickly adapted. For the remaining crop, he allowed the organic mix to blend with the soil and watered it before planting. For regular nourishment, he applied 20 grams of FACTAMFOS per plant every fortnight, placing it carefully away from the base of the stems, supplemented with fermented oil-cake solution and Pseudomonas.

Photo: Karshakasree

ADVERTISEMENT

Organic pest management and smart irrigation

Bineesh maintained a strict organic-first approach to pest control. During the monsoon, he sprayed Pseudomonas on the stems and leaves every fortnight to prevent fungal infections, which are the main threat to papaya crops. To counter mealybugs, he used Beauveria and Verticillium, alongside pheromone traps distributed across the farm. Irrigation was another area of trial; initially, he used micro-sprinklers positioned between trees to avoid excessive moisture at the roots, but discovered this slightly reduced fruit size. As summer peaked, he turned back to precise, targeted watering right at the tree bases.

A profitable roadside harvest

The papayas flowered within three months of planting, and the first harvest was ready by the seventh month. What started as an experiment quickly turned into a commercial success. Initially selling to local vendors at ₹35 per kg, Bineesh soon noticed travellers on the highway pulling over to enquire about the fresh fruit. Sensing an opportunity, he placed a simple 'Hybrid Papaya for Sale' board near his compound wall. The response was overwhelming. Today, he sells 80 per cent of his harvest directly to customers at the farm gate for a premium price of ₹50 per kg, and the remaining 20 per cent goes to local shops at ₹30 per kg. Averaging a weekly sale of 400 kg, he earns around ₹17,000 per week, generating an impressive monthly revenue of ₹68,000 from just half an acre of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balancing academia and agriculture

Despite commuting daily for his teaching job in Thalassery, Bineesh dedicates 30 minutes every morning to inspect his crop, checking for any early signs of pests, fungal infections, or nutritional deficiencies. His venture is supported by his family. His parents, Joy and Mary, oversee the daily upkeep alongside hired workers, while his wife, Anumol Thomas - an assistant professor at SES College, Sreekandapuram - and their children, Sara, John, Susan, and Esther, assist with harvesting, cleaning, and packaging. On his way to college, Dr Bineesh delivers orders to shops in Kannur. Having easily recovered his initial investment of ₹2 lakh, which included land clearing and drip irrigation, he expects to reap high yields from his plantation for at least three years, demonstrating that hybrid papaya farming is a golden opportunity for part-time farmers.